Easy Cheesy Meatloaf Recipe

Serves: 6 to 8

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 30 minutes

INGREDIENTS

2 tablespoons vegetable oil

2 medium yellow onions, diced

1 large green bell pepper, diced

8 ounces|225 grams tomato sauce

½ cup|125 ml whole milk

1 teaspoon dried thyme

1 tablespoon onion powder

1 teaspoon garlic powder

a few dashes Worcestershire sauce

24 ounces|680 grams ground beef

16 ounces|450 grams shredded sharp cheddar cheese

9 ounces|255 grams ground pork

1 cup|56 grams fresh breadcrumbs

2 large eggs, beaten

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Heat the oven to 350°F. Heat the oil in a large skillet over medium-high. Add the onions and pepper and cook until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Transfer to a large bowl with the tomato sauce, milk, thyme, onion and garlic powder, and the Worcestershire sauce. Cool slightly, then stir in the beef, 6 ounces of the cheese, the pork, bread crumbs, and eggs. Season with salt and pepper and mix to combine. Transfer to a loaf pan and top with the remaining cheese (or until it’s unforgivably covered). Cover with foil and cook for 45 minutes, then remove the foil and cook 30 minutes more, or until a meat thermometer inserted reads 140°F. Let rest at least 10 minutes, then serve.

