Cheesy Mushroom Toast Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 40 minutes

Ingredients

for the mushrooms:

3 tablespoons olive oil

2 pounds|900 grams cremini mushrooms, cut into ½-inch pieces

3 scallions, thinly sliced on an angle, white and green parts separated

¼ teaspoon chili flakes

½ cup|125 ml sherry vinegar

1 small garlic clove, minced

for the bread:

4 (¾-inch) thick slices sesame bread (about 1 pound|500 grams)

6 tablespoons olive oil

for the cheese sauce:

1 ½ tablespoons all-purpose flour

1 tablespoon unsalted butter

2 cups|500 ml whole milk

1 pound|450 grams shredded cheddar cheese

1-2 tablespoons hot sauce

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

to serve:

freshly ground black pepper

potato chips

Directions

Cook the mushrooms: Working in batches, heat half of the olive oil in a large cast-iron skillet over high. Add half of the mushrooms and a generous pinch of salt and cook, tossing the mushrooms occasionally (not too much, as you want them to form a nice crust), until golden, 8 minutes. The mushrooms will release their water; allow the moisture to evaporate, 3 minutes, then add half of the scallion whites. Cook for 1 minute, then add half of the chili flakes and half of the garlic. Remove from the heat and stir for 30 seconds, or until the garlic is aromatic. Pour half of the sherry vinegar over the top, then transfer to a bowl. Repeat with remaining mushrooms and keep warm. Toast the bread: Wipe the pan clean and, working in batches, heat half of the olive oil over medium-high. Toast half of the bread, flipping once, until golden brown, 1 to 2 minutes. Repeat with remaining oil and bread. Make the cheese sauce: Wipe the pan clean again and melt the butter over medium. Add the flour and stir until incorporated. Cook until slightly dark, about 1 minute. Slowly whisk in the milk until smooth and bring to a low simmer. Remove from the heat and stir in the cheese. Season with the hot sauce, salt, and pepper. Keep warm. To serve, slice bread in half crosswise and divide among 4 plates. Top each piece of bread with mushrooms and drizzle the cheese sauce over the top. Garnish with the scallion greens and crack some more black pepper over the top. Serve with potato chips.

