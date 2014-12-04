Chef’s Night Out: Sean John of Spur Tree

When Spur Tree owner Sean John told us that he was going to bring his 60-year-old head chef Victor—who has never come out with him before, and almost never drinks—for his New York-based episode of Chef’s Night Out, we knew we were in for an interesting night.

Our first stop is uptown, to treat Victor to some fine dining at Beautique. There, the guys down piña coladas and trout before heading to Chinatown’s Fung Tu for brisket fried rice and vegetable dumplings. We then head a few blocks down the street to The Grey Lady for vodka and oyster shooters. The night wraps up around the corner, back at Spur Tree, where Sean and Victor cook up an off-menu feast for friends who are partying in a loft above the restaurant.

