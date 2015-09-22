Chelsea Team Doctor Eva Carneiro Leaves Club

Longtime Chelsea team doctor Eva Carneiro has left the club, according to the BBC. Carneiro, long the subject of sexist abuse from rival and home fans alike, was demoted by manager Jose Mourinho, along with Jon Fearn, another team doctor, earlier this season after treating Eden Hazard on the pitch during Chelsea’s 2-2 draw with Swansea. Hazard had to temporarily come out of the game once Carneiro and Fearn went onto the pitch. Chelsea gave up the tying goal to Swansea in the final minutes while Hazard was on the sideline waiting to return to the game. (It is important to note that Mourinho was 100 percent wrong to criticize Carneiro and Fearn. If they had not responded to the referee signal, they could have been in breach of of General Medical Guidelines on patient care.)

Despite the controversy, the Times reported just last week that Carneiro and Fearn would be returning to their normal duties. Although Carneiro could have pursued a legal case while employed at Chelsea, her departure certainly appears to make a lawsuit more likely.

Meanwhile, the Football Association is “looking into a complaint that Mourinho used abusive or sexist language towards her,” according to the BBC. The inquiry comes as a result of a member of the public claiming Mourinho cursed at Carneiro and Fearn in Portugese as they ran onto the pitch. If found guilty, Mourinho will face a minimum five-match ban.