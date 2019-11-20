Chicago-Style Deep Dish Pizza Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 35 minutes

Ingredients

for the dough:

1 teaspoon active dried yeast

¾ teaspoon granulated sugar

½ cup|125 ml water, heated to 115°F

3 tablespoons olive oil, plus more for greasing

3 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 ½ cups plus 6 tablespoons|260 grams all-purpose flour

¼ cup|35 grams yellow cornmeal

1 teaspoon kosher salt

for the sauce:

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 small yellow onion, finely chopped

2 garlic cloves, minced

1 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

1 teaspoon dried oregano

1 (28-ounce|793-gram) can crushed tomatoes

2 teaspoons kosher salt

for the pizza:

1 ½ pounds|675 grams sliced mozzarella cheese

8 ounces|225 grams spicy Italian sausages, casings removed

½ cup|55 grams grated Parmesan cheese, plus more for serving

olive oil, for drizzling

Directions

Make the dough: Mix the yeast, sugar, and water in the bowl of a stand mixer fitted with the hook attachment. Let sit for 10 minutes, or until the mixture is foamy. Add the olive oil and butter, along with the flour, cornmeal, and salt. Mix for 1 to 2 minutes in the mixer, just until the dough comes together, then transfer to a lightly floured surface and knead by hand until smooth. Place the dough in a greased bowl and cover with plastic wrap. Transfer to a warm place until doubled in size, about 1 hour. Make the sauce: Heat the oil in a medium saucepan over medium-high. Add the onion and cook until soft, 3 minutes. Add the crushed pepper flakes, oregano, and garlic and cook 1 minute more. Stir in the tomatoes and salt and cook 1 to 2 minutes. Set aside. Make the pizza: Heat the oven to 400°F. Grease a 12-inch cast-iron skillet with oil. On a lightly floured surface, roll the dough out into a 14-inch circle. Place in and up the sides of the cast-iron skillet. Layer half of the mozzarella cheese slices in an even layer on top of the dough, then spread 1 cup of sauce over the top. Layer the remaining cheese over the top, followed by chunks of the sausage. Spread 1 ½ cups of the sauce evenly on top and sprinkle with the parmesan cheese. Bake until the crust is golden and the sauce is bubbling, 35 minutes. Remove from oven and let sit at least 15 to 20 minutes before slicing. Serve with more parmesan cheese on top.

