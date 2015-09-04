Chicharito’s Transfer Breaks Leverkusen’s Web Traffic Like Whoa

Javier “Chicharito” Hernández’s relationship with Manchester United hasn’t always been the smoothest, between being loaned out to Real Madrid last season, and making only two appearances under manager Louis Van Gaal. But by the looks of Leverkusen’s web traffic in the wake of Chicharito’s transfer on Monday, the German side and the Mexican national are going to get along juuuust fine.

With the Mexican press (and Spanish and English and American press) following Chicharito around with the same level of attention as the Pope, it’s no small wonder that he would drive up traffic. Still, these numbers are ridiculous.

I hate the term “break the internet” because obviously it’s the internet that breaks you, not the other way around. But it is hard to come up with another term for the fact that the Leverkusen server crashed during Chicharito’s jersey announcement and online introductory press conference, according to ESPN. Leverkusen’s Facebook transfer announcement received 50,000 likes, and their Twitter announcement got 15,000 retweets—both records for the club.

This is a well-needed boost for Bayer Leverkusen, a club oft-maligned for its corporate ownership by the chemical company Bayer. Based on their success, they have relatively few fans; this may or may not be the most accurate way to measure it, but their rival Bayern Munich’s page has a whopping 32 million likes compared to Leverkusen’s 1.5 million likes.

For the German-heavy Leverkusen, adding Chicarito will help introduce the team to a wider market. Especially when that market is as passionate a fan base as Mexico. Regardless of how much Chicharito is able to add on the pitch, he should at least compel Leverkusen to add a backup server.