chicken-and-dumplings-recipe

Serves 6-8

Prep time: 25 minutes

Total time: 1 hour and 30 minutes

Ingredients

for the chicken:

3 pounds|1.5 kg bone-in, skinless chicken thighs

4 cups|1 liter chicken stock

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons olive oil

4 ribs celery, diced

2 large carrots, peeled and cut into ½-inch pieces

1 large yellow onion, diced

¼ cup|35 grams all-purpose flour

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

½ cup|125 ml heavy cream

1 tablespoon minced parsley

for the dumplings:

2 cups|285 grams cake flour

2 tablespoons minced parsley

1 tablespoon minced chives

2 teaspoons baking powder

2 teaspoons kosher salt

¾ cup|200 ml whole milk

2 tablespoons unsalted butter, melted

1 large egg, lightly beaten

Directions

Prepare the chicken: Bring the chicken and stock to a boil in a large saucepan over high. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer cook until the chicken is very tender, about 30 minutes. Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a bowl until cool enough to handle. Remove and discard the bones and shred the meat. Strain the broth, discarding any solids, and set aside. Wipe the saucepan clean. Melt butter with the oil in the saucepan over medium. Add the celery, carrots, and onion and cook until soft, about 8 minutes. Add the flour and cook 2 minutes, then slowly whisk in 4 cups|1 liter of the reserved stock until smooth. Season with salt and pepper and keep warm. Make the dumplings: In a large bowl, whisk together the flour, parsley, chives, baking powder, and salt. In a separate small bowl, whisk together the milk, butter, and egg, then add to the dry ingredients until the dough just comes together, taking care not to over mix. You should have a sticky dough. Bring the chicken gravy to a low simmer over medium. Drop 12 dumplings into the chicken gravy (each should be around 2 tablespoons). Cook, covered, until the dumplings are cooked through, 12 to 15 minutes. Stir in the reserved shredded chicken, the cream, and parsley, then serve.

