Americans Are Peeing in the Shower—and Not Cleaning It

Be honest: do you pee in the shower? According to recent research, almost a quarter of Americans do it regularly. So, if so…you’re not alone.

And I’m not surprised.

Videos by VICE

The Talker Research survey also found that 45% of Americans pee in the shower throughout the average year, with 12% doing it daily and another 12% doing it a few times per week. Additionally, more men (30%) tend to do it regularly than women (20%). Who would have thought?

So, why is this such a common habit? Well, there are a few possible reasons.

Apparently, We’re All Peeing in the Shower

“Peeing in the shower often reflects our modern obsession with multitasking—even in moments meant for relaxation,” said Clint Kreider, licensed marriage and family therapist with Still Water Wellness Group. “For some, it’s a cheeky rebellion against societal ‘rules;’ for others, it’s sheer efficiency. Why wait when you’re already there?”

Fair point.

“But let’s not overlook the symbolism: The shower is one of the few places we’re truly alone with our thoughts,” Kreider continued. “If a quick tinkle brings a sense of liberation, lean in—just maybe don’t make it a TED Talk topic.”

While this shower habit could be liberating for some people, it might be a red flag for others.

“Habits formed in private spaces often mirror how we handle stress,” Kreider explained. “If shower-peeing becomes a compulsive need to ‘optimize’ every second, it might signal deeper anxiety about time scarcity.”

Regardless of why we—I mean, some people—do it, there’s probably not any real harm in doing it, so long as you rinse yourself off after.

“The shower’s steam offers a blank slate—use it to wash away more than just soap,” said Kreider. “Life’s too short to police your pee. Just aim wisely, laugh often and remember—the best self-care is whatever lets you step out of the shower feeling lighter.”

And hopefully cleaner.