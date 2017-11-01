Chicken-Fried Wagyu Steak Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 35 minutes
Ingredients
for the chicken-fried Wagyu
2 Wagyu beef steaks, butterflied and tenderized
1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted, for brushing
1 teaspoon fresh thyme
1 box Shake ‘N Bake
1 pint|473 ml cooking oil (canola, vegetable)
for the sautéed onion topping:
2 tablespoons unsalted butter
½ white onion, sliced
1 tablespoon fresh thyme
¼ cup|60 ml beer (optional)
cheese rind (optional)
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
Directions
- Brush the butterflied and tenderized steaks with melted butter. In a large plastic bag, add thyme leaves to Shake N Bake mix. Add one steak at a time, shaking thoroughly to coat. Let steaks rest on a plate for 5-10 minutes.
- In a large cast iron skillet, heat cooking oil. When oil is hot and shimmery, fry each steak individually for 5-8 minutes until golden and cooked to desired doneness (5 minutes for medium-rare). Top with sautéed onions if desired.
- To make sautéed onion topping, melt butter in a small pan. Add onion and sauté until translucent, 5-7 minutes. Add a dash of beer and/or cheese rind if desired. Add fresh thyme leaves and season with salt and pepper.
- Serve with fancy macaroni and cheese.
From Fat Prince: Shake ‘N Bake Wagyu Beef with Sunny Anderson and Ron Funches
