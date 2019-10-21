Chicken, Persian Lime, and Swiss Chard Soup Recipe

Servings: 6

Prep time: 20 minutes

Total time: 1 hour 20 minutes

Ingredients

3 tablespoons olive oil

1 ½ pounds|670 grams boneless and skinless chicken thighs

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 bunch Swiss chard (about 1 pound|450 grams), stems thinly sliced, leaves torn into bite-sized pieces

1 medium onion, thinly sliced

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 pound tomatoes, diced

½ cup|125 ml white wine

10 cups|2366 ml chicken stock

4 Persian limes, pierced

½ pound|225 grams ditalini pasta

1 (15.5-ounce|270-gram) can cannellini beans, rinsed and drained

freshly grated parmesan cheese, to serve

Directions

Heat 3 tablespoons oil in a large saucepan over medium-high. Working in batches, season the chicken all over with salt and pepper and cook, flipping once, until golden, about 4 minutes. Transfer to a plate and set aside. Add the Swiss chard stems and the onion to the saucepan and season with salt. Cook, stirring, until soft, 3 to 4 minutes. Stir in the garlic and cook 2 minutes more. Add the tomatoes and cook until soft, 2 minutes. Stir in the chicken and the white wine and cook until the wine has reduced by half, about 2 minutes. Add the chicken stock and the limes and bring to a boil. Reduce the heat to maintain a simmer and cook until the chicken is incredibly tender and the limes are soft, about 30 minutes. Remove from the heat. Using tongs, transfer the chicken to a bowl to cool slightly, then shred. Return the meat to the saucepan along with the pasta. Bring to a simmer and cook until the pasta is al dente, 7 to 8 minutes. Stir in the Swiss chard leaves and the beans and cook until the chard is just wilted and the beans are heated through, about 3 minutes. Divide among bowls and sprinkle with cheese to serve.

