Chimi Quesadillas Recipe

Servings: 2-4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour
Ingredients
for the mofongos:
2 plantains, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces
kosher salt, to taste
canola oil, for frying
2 tablespoons mamajuana or rum
1 tablespoon fresh lime juice
5 tablespoons sofrito
2 teaspoons Goya adobo
3 tablespoons white vinegar
for the chimis:
¼ head green cabbage, thinly sliced
½ yellow onion, sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds
¼ cup|60 ml white vinegar
¼ cup|65 grams ketchup
2 tablespoons mayonnaise
1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste
1 pound|450 grams ground beef
3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
1 teaspoon Goya adobo
1 teaspoon sazon
2 tablespoons safflower oil
Videos by VICE
for the quesadillas:
4 (8-inch) flour tortillas
1 (14-ounce|400-gram) ball Oaxacan cheese, thinly sliced
canola oil, for cooking
Directions
- Make the mofongos: Soak the plantains in salted water for 15 minutes, then drain and dry completely.
- Heat 2-inches oil in a medium saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Add the plantains and cook until golden and soft, about 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel lined plate and cool, then transfer to a mortar and pestle with the remaining ingredients. Smash until slightly smooth.
- Make the chimis: In a large bowl, toss the cabbage and onion with the white vinegar and set aside.
- In a small bowl, mix together the ketchup, mayonnaise, and 2 teaspoons black pepper. Set aside until ready to use.
- In a medium bowl, mix the ground beef with the adobo, sazon, and garlic until well combined. Form into 2 (8-inch) wide patties and set aside.
- Heat half of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet. Cook one of the patties, flipping once, until charred and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Set aside on a plate and repeat with remaining oil and the second patty. Wipe the skillet clean.
- Smear ¼ of the mofongo on each of 2 of the tortillas. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in the skillet and place one tortilla, mofongo side-up, in the skillet. Top with one burger, then some cabbage and cheese. Place the other tortilla, mofongo side-down, on top and cook over medium heat until golden, 2 minutes. Carefully flip the quesadilla and continue cooking until the other side is golden and the cheese has melted, 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining chimi patty. Cut into wedges and serve with the ketchup-mayo sauce.
Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .