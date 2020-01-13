Chimi Quesadillas Recipe

Servings: 2-4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 1 hour

Ingredients

for the mofongos:

2 plantains, peeled and cut into 1-inch pieces

kosher salt, to taste

canola oil, for frying

2 tablespoons mamajuana or rum

1 tablespoon fresh lime juice

5 tablespoons sofrito

2 teaspoons Goya adobo

3 tablespoons white vinegar



for the chimis:

¼ head green cabbage, thinly sliced

½ yellow onion, sliced into ¼-inch thick rounds

¼ cup|60 ml white vinegar

¼ cup|65 grams ketchup

2 tablespoons mayonnaise

1 teaspoon freshly ground black pepper, plus more to taste

1 pound|450 grams ground beef

3 garlic cloves, finely chopped

1 teaspoon Goya adobo

1 teaspoon sazon

2 tablespoons safflower oil

Videos by VICE

for the quesadillas:

4 (8-inch) flour tortillas

1 (14-ounce|400-gram) ball Oaxacan cheese, thinly sliced

canola oil, for cooking

Directions

Make the mofongos: Soak the plantains in salted water for 15 minutes, then drain and dry completely. Heat 2-inches oil in a medium saucepan until a deep-fry thermometer reaches 350°F. Add the plantains and cook until golden and soft, about 12 minutes. Using a slotted spoon, transfer to a paper-towel lined plate and cool, then transfer to a mortar and pestle with the remaining ingredients. Smash until slightly smooth. Make the chimis: In a large bowl, toss the cabbage and onion with the white vinegar and set aside. In a small bowl, mix together the ketchup, mayonnaise, and 2 teaspoons black pepper. Set aside until ready to use. In a medium bowl, mix the ground beef with the adobo, sazon, and garlic until well combined. Form into 2 (8-inch) wide patties and set aside. Heat half of the oil in a large cast-iron skillet. Cook one of the patties, flipping once, until charred and cooked through, 4 to 5 minutes. Set aside on a plate and repeat with remaining oil and the second patty. Wipe the skillet clean. Smear ¼ of the mofongo on each of 2 of the tortillas. Heat 1 tablespoon canola oil in the skillet and place one tortilla, mofongo side-up, in the skillet. Top with one burger, then some cabbage and cheese. Place the other tortilla, mofongo side-down, on top and cook over medium heat until golden, 2 minutes. Carefully flip the quesadilla and continue cooking until the other side is golden and the cheese has melted, 2 minutes. Repeat with the remaining chimi patty. Cut into wedges and serve with the ketchup-mayo sauce.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here .