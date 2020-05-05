Cholula’s Virtual Tacothon Will Raise Money for Small Restaurants

You might not be able to visit your favorite taco spot for a round of tacos and a cold beer, but you can still have Taco Tuesday at home. If you don’t have a go-to taco recipe yet, it’s about time you picked one up, and lucky for you, Cholula is hosting a virtual Tacothon starting tonight at 7 p.m. EST, in a partnership with VICE’s creative agency Virtue.

The hot sauce brand has rounded up an all-star team: NBA players Dwyane Wade and Victor Oladipo, actress Sophia Bush, and chefs Tom Colicchio, Christina Tosi, and Aarón Sánchez, who will each go on Instagram Live tonight to share their taco recipes. While you learn how to make a good taco at home, Cholula will raise money for independent restaurants, which have been hit hard by the pandemic. The company will donate $1 for every viewer (up to $100,000) to the Independent Restaurant Coalition, which is fighting for legislative change to support small restaurant business around the country.

Cholula’s Tacothon kicks off tonight, and you can join on Instagram Live: