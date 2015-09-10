Chris Bosh Humiliates Entire ‘Late Late Show’ Staff in 1-On-30 Pick-up Game

The only thing better than professional basketball players ruthlessly swatting shots from little kids is professional basketball players ruthlessly swatting shots from adults. Chris Bosh was a guest on The Late Late Show with James Corden last night and he dominated the whole crew in a game of Bosh vs. Everyone. The Miami Heat big man stood under the rim—sometimes while talking on the phone—and rejected shots from the host Corden, guest Jason Sudeikis, and multiple hapless staffers. It’s great fun.

It’s hard to decide which blocks are more satisfying, the one’s where he is trying:

The one’s where he is sorta trying:

Or the one’s where he is not trying at all:

