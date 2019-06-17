Classic Tomato Gazpacho Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

1 cucumber, peeled halved lengthwise, seeded, chopped

1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced

3 pounds|1361 grams plum tomatoes, quartered

2 garlic cloves

½ cup|120 ml Oloroso sherry

2 cups crustless bread torn into 1-inch pieces

¼ cup|60 ml sherry vinegar

¾ cup|177 ml extra-virgin olive oil

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper

halved cherry tomatoes, for garnish

croutons, for garnish

Directions

Put the ingredients from your chosen variation, the bread pieces, and the sherry vinegar in a blender (work in batches if necessary), and blend until very smooth. With the blender running, slowly add the olive oil, blending until emulsified. Pour the gazpacho into a bowl and refrigerate until well chilled. Taste the chilled gazpacho and add salt and pepper as needed. Pour into bowls or cups, garnish, and serve.

AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook.

