Classic Tomato Gazpacho Recipe

Servings: 4
Prep time: 15 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
1 cucumber, peeled halved lengthwise, seeded, chopped
1 green bell pepper, cored, seeded, and diced
3 pounds|1361 grams plum tomatoes, quartered
2 garlic cloves
½ cup|120 ml Oloroso sherry
2 cups crustless bread torn into 1-inch pieces
¼ cup|60 ml sherry vinegar
¾ cup|177 ml extra-virgin olive oil
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper
halved cherry tomatoes, for garnish
croutons, for garnish
Directions
- Put the ingredients from your chosen variation, the bread pieces, and the sherry vinegar in a blender (work in batches if necessary), and blend until very smooth. With the blender running, slowly add the olive oil, blending until emulsified. Pour the gazpacho into a bowl and refrigerate until well chilled.
- Taste the chilled gazpacho and add salt and pepper as needed. Pour into bowls or cups, garnish, and serve.
AUTHOR’S NOTE: This recipe has been reprinted with permission of the author from Vegetables Unleashed: A Cookbook.
