Claude VonStroke is Now in the Illuminati Thanks to Rihanna

Let’s be real: Rihanna’s “Bitch Better Have My Money” is not Rihanna’s biggest hit. It hasn’t cracked the US, Canadian, or UK Top 10—a rarity for an artist who churns out No. 1s faster than she rolls blunts. Part of that might have had to do with the way the tune rolled out on the misbegotten Tidal, but who cares? Not Dirtybird label leader Claude VonStroke. The DJ/producer cares more about beats than charts. Accordingly, he has remixed the Kanye- and Travis Scott-co-produced original into a club jam with some subterranean bass and a fairly masterful rework.

Diplo and Grandtheft turned in a remix last week that kept the tune more securely tied to its trap roots. VonStroke, meanwhile, smooths the edges, making a rough piece of trap-pop much more palatable for dancefloors. Because of this good work, we believe that Claude VonStroke is now a card-carrying member of the Illuminati. In fact, he may always have been.

Dirtybird heads to Detroit this weekend for Movement with a weekend-long pop-up shop at Urban Coffee Co. and an anniversary party at the Fillmore on Sunday.

