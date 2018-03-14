Cockle Chowder Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 30 minutes

Total time: 45 minutes

Ingredients



for the chowder:

dash vegetable oil

1 red onion, finely chopped

21 ounces|600 grams pumpkin, peeled and roughly chopped

12 ¼ ounces|350 grams sweet potatoes, peeled and roughly chopped

4 bay leaves

4 firm tomatoes, roughly chopped

2 large red bell peppers, roughly chopped

1 stalk celery, roughly chopped

1 red chile pepper

4 tablespoons cilantro, finely chopped

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Videos by VICE

For the cockles:

7 ounces|200 grams fresh, cleaned cockles (see chef’s note in recipe)

1 glass dry white wine

1 carrot, finely chopped

1 garlic clove, thinly sliced

1 onion, finely chopped

freshly ground black pepper, to taste

Directions

Heat some oil in a large saucepan over medium and add the onion. Sauté until translucent, then add the pumpkin and sweet potatoes. Sauté for 5 minutes, then add the bay leaves, tomatoes, bell peppers, celery, and chile pepper. Cover and allow to stew for 20 to 30 minutes. In a large skillet over medium, add the cockles, white wine, carrot, garlic, onion, and freshly ground black pepper. The cockles are done when they open up. When everything is done in the chowder pan, take out the bay leaves and the chile pepper. Add the cockles mixture, cilantro, and season to taste with salt and freshly ground black pepper.

Chef’s tip for cleaning cockles: Cockles are never completely sand-free, so wash them with salted water first. Cover them in a bowl with cold, unsalted water and refrigerate for 2 hours. The cockles will purge themselves.

Get recipes like this and more in the Munchies Recipes newsletter. Sign up here.