‘Asteria VR’ Is Hoping To Become the Biggest VR MMORPG, and That Idea Sounds Absolutely Amazing

Imagine if you could live out your wildest dreams in Virtual Reality. MMOs have been around for the longest time, and there’s really only been one popular VR MMO to date. That’s where the development team behind Asteria VR is hoping to step in and fill in the gaps. And from what they’ve shown off so far, it looks incredibly promising. While there is no release date yet, a few videos posted on their social media channels have inspired a spark of hope within me, and I’m eager to learn more about it as development continues.

‘Asteria Vr’ Is Basically ‘Ready Player one’ Without All of the Cameos, and I’m Down to Clown With That Idea

Over the past few years, I’ve become deeply infatuated with MMOs, especially games like Final Fantasy XIV. Players, for the most part, are surprisingly friendly, and the worlds that I could explore were extremely magical. That’s why I’m hoping that Asteria VR can capture that same kind of energy. Mixing the world of Final Fantasy XIV with something like VRChat sounds like a perfect way for friends to get social and do some dungeon crawling together. I’m all in on this idea.

What drew me in, however, wasn’t the fact that I could just embark on quests and fight things in VR. No, it’s the fact that I can work as a blacksmith, cook different food items, and mess around in the world however I would like. It’s a very ambitious project, and I’m hoping that Asteria VR can nail the landing. Something like this could be revolutionary in the VR space and cause plenty of new players to come flooding into the medium. As long as they avoid the same mistakes as Zenith, we should hopefully be in the clear.

I’m guessing, especially with no release window in sight, we’ll have a while to wait before we can properly start to explore the world of Asteria VR. But I’ve already planted the seed with all of the folks I know who play in VR. This is something we’re all looking forward to now. I can’t wait to start sharpening my blade and cooking up tasty snacks before venturing off with my friends. I’ll never take my headset off if this is as good as I hope it’s going to be. Want to learn more? Join their Discord channel and see when the next round of tests will be going around.