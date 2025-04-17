Watch NASA’s Free Documentary About Protecting Earth From Deadly Asteroids

Asteroids slamming into Earth have lately been one of the few aspects of space that’ve managed to compete with the shitstorm of news that’s been brewing over the past few years. Why, I couldn’t tell you. I’d think that people would enjoy space coverage for its escapist appeal in our difficult times, not more doom and gloom.

Maybe it’s because there’s something about feeling uniquely helpless when it comes to an asteroid pummeling Earth right in its face. What could we do about it? Anything? The dinosaurs gave it everything they had, and they still got wiped out by one, although “everything they had” was probably not much more than munching leaves while the sky turned red.

Videos by VICE

NASA established the Planetary Defense Coordination Office (PDCO) in 2016 to locate and track asteroids and comets that have a reasonable chance of hitting Earth. On April 16, NASA released a 75-minute documentary about the efforts of PDCO and its collaborations around the world. It’s called Planetary Defenders, and it’s exactly what it sounds like.

“How would humanity respond if we discovered an asteroid headed for Earth? NASA’s Planetary Defenders is a gripping documentary that delves into the high-stakes world of asteroid detection and planetary defense. Journey alongside a dedicated team of astronomers and scientists working tirelessly to track and monitor near-Earth asteroids, aiming to protect our planet from potential impacts,” NASA’s promotional material reads. “This documentary captures the intricate and collaborative efforts of these unsung heroes, blending cutting-edge science with personal stories to reveal the human spirit behind this critical global endeavor. Witness the drama, the challenges and the triumphs of those on the front lines of planetary defense.”

Watch Planetary Defenders here. No ads, no costs, no stupid hoops to jump through. Just good, new-old-fashioned space content. NASA’s got a whole streaming channel of videos, didn’t you know? I sure didn’t.