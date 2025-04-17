The Marshmello Endorsed PeelingFlesh Dubstep Remix is Now Streaming

I think we can officially call PeelingFlesh a DeathStep band. The Midwest slam band is finally streaming that dubstep remix that was endorsed by DJ Marshmello earlier this year.

The song is titled “Midnight,” and it’s a PeelingFlesh collab with EDM artists Svdden Death, YVM3, and NIMDA. Check it out below!

Videos by VICE

“The song came from me listening to Ice T with my pops when I was like 9/10 in a 89 trans am with 2 12s in the hatch and always wanting to sample ‘Midnight’ by Ice T into something,” said PeelingFlesh guitarist Jason Parrish, via Metal Injection, “so I sampled it for the intro and wrote some riffs over it, essentially.”

Play video

Originally formed in Oklahoma in 2021, PeelingFlesh have been making a name for themselves with disgustingly brutal “slamming gangsta groove” for the past four years. After releasing a number of EPs and split projects before dropping their debut album, The G Code, last year.

In a previous statement, PeelingFlesh said of The G Code: “With this new record, we feel we’ve really cracked our sound as a band. We wanted to put out something that embodies PF to its fullest, but with a fresh angle, and we’ve definitely done that.”

“We’ve had some great tours recently that have given us the opportunity to really see what works in the live setting, so we’ve put that into the album’s writing approach too,” the band continued, per Distorted Sound. “The slams are the heaviest they’ve EVER been, but we’ve tried a few new things.”

Finally, they added, “On top of this, we’ve brought in some insane guest appearances to add to the mix. We can’t wait to play these jams live! See y’all on the road.”

PeelingFlesh Will Be Out On The Road This Year

PeelingFlesh recently wrapped up a tour with Aborted, Ingested, and Extermination Dismemberment, but they have a handful of shows on the horizon, including some festivals such as the New England Metal and Hardcore Fest, Sound and Fury, and Salt City Death Fest 2.

Check out their Instagram page for more info.