Marshmello Just Sampled an Insanely Heavy Slam Metal Band

EDM star Marshmello just gave fans a pretty impressive needle drop when he sampled one of the heaviest slam bands that metal has to offer right now.

In a post on Instagram, Marshmello shared some pictures and videos of a collaboration he did with NIMDA, Svdden Death, and YVM3, titled ID. Among the slides—the next to last one, to be exact—fans can hear that the DJ used a sample from Oklahoma heavyweights PeelingFlesh, while he was playing to a massive crowd in Europe.

Videos by VICE

Now, the sample sounds like it’s from the song “Make a Move,” from PeelingFlesh’s Slamaholics Vol​. ​2 mixtape, but it’s not super easy to make out so it could be a breakdown from another one of the band’s songs that sounds similar. Check out for yourself below (slide #12).

Originally formed in Oklahoma in 2021, PeelingFlesh have been making a name for themselves with disgustingly brutal “slamming gangsta groove” for the past four years. After releasing a number of EPs and split projects before dropping their debut album, The G Code, last year.

In a previous statement, PeelingFlesh said of The G Code: “With this new record we feel we’ve really cracked our sound as a band. We wanted to put out something that embodies PF to its fullest but with a fresh angle and we’ve definitely done that.”

“We’ve had some great tours recently that have given us the opportunity to really see what works in the live setting, so we’ve put that into the album’s writing approach too,” the band continued, per Distorted Sound. “The slams are the heaviest they’ve EVER been but we’ve tried a few new things.”

Finally, they added, “On top of this we’ve brought in some insane guest appearances to add to the mix. We can’t wait to play these jams live! See y’all on the road.”

PeelingFlesh is currently out on tour with Aborted, Ingested, and Extermination Dismemberment. Tickets are available here.

2/27 Albany, NY Empire Underground

2/28 Brooklyn, NY Monarch

3/01 Worcester, MA Palladium

3/02 Pittsburgh, PA Preserving

3/04 Mechanicsburg, PA Lovedraft’s

3/05 Baltimore, MD Soundstage

3/06 Greensboro, NC Hangar 1819

3/07 Atlanta, GA Masquerade (Hell)

3/08 Tampa, FL Orpheum

3/09 Orlando, FL The Abbey

3/11 Houston, TX Scout Bar

3/12 San Antonio, TX The Rock Box

3/13 Dallas, TX Southside Music Hall