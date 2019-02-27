Cohen warns Republicans not to follow Trump “blindly” like he did

Michael Cohen, President Trump’s former personal attorney and “fixer,” warned Republicans on the congressional panel grilling him Wednesday not to fall into the same trap that he did during his decade working for Trump.

“I did the same thing that you’re doing now. For 10 years, I protected Mr. Trump, for 10 years,” Cohen said. “The more people that follow Mr. Trump, as I did, blindly, are going to suffer the same consequences that I’m suffering.”

Videos by VICE

About an hour into Cohen’s testimony before an intensely divided Democrat-led House Oversight Committee, Republicans brought out a poster calling the disbarred attorney a “liar, liar, pants on fire.”

READ more: Trump knew about WikiLeaks dump before he called on Russia to hack Clinton, Cohen testifies

“No one should ever listen to you,” Rep. Paul Gosar, a Republican from Arizona, told Cohen, referencing the poster.

Indeed, Cohen has pleaded guilty to a litany of financial crimes as well as lying to Congress about the timeline of a Trump Tower project in Moscow, and he will begin serving a three-year prison sentence in May. But Cohen stressed in his prepared remarks that he had brought documents relating to Trump’s personal finances and hush-money payments to the adult film actress Stormy Daniels so members of Congress wouldn’t have to rely on his words alone.

Cohen responded to Gosar by saying the poster represented the “daily destruction” and “silliness” brought by Trump’s allies in trying to defend the president.

“It’s that sort of behavior that I’m responsible for; I’m responsible for your silliness,” Cohen said.

"I protected Mr. Trump for 10 years," Michael Cohen told Congress pic.twitter.com/l2kiX9clz6 — VICE News (@VICENews) February 27, 2019

Cover image: Michael Cohen, President Donald Trump’s former lawyer, testifies before the House Oversight and Reform Committee, on Capitol Hill, Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019, in Washington. (AP Photo/J. Scott Applewhite)