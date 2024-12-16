College Students Are So Lonely They Can’t Sleep, Study Finds

According to a new study by Oregon State University (OSU), loneliness plays a larger role in insomnia for college students than screen time.

While excessive screen time—whether spent scrolling on social media, texting, or binge-watching reality TV shows—certainly affects our mental health, it seemingly doesn’t impact college students’ sleep patterns as much as loneliness.

Videos by VICE

Researchers noted that insomnia and loneliness have become serious public health concerns among young adults in recent years—and now it appears there’s a clear tie between the two.

The study found that 35 percent of the students experienced high levels of loneliness, and those lonely students reported significant insomnia symptoms at almost twice the rate of the other, less lonely students.

“For the students in our study, screen time was definitely associated with insomnia symptoms,” said John Sy, a graduate student in OSU’s School of Psychological Science and one of the study researchers. “But loneliness was a better predictor of insomnia.”

“Insomnia is detrimental to the health of college students,” added Jessee Dietch, a licensed clinical psychologist who’s board-certified in behavioral sleep medicine and another collaborator on the study. “It has been consistently associated with increased stress, anxiety, and mood disturbance, as well as decreased academic performance.”

Researchers also found that 18.5 percent of college students had insomnia compared to 7.4 percent of non-students, while college students involved in intimate friendships or romantic relationships were less likely to report symptoms of loneliness.

Because insomnia is linked to loneliness, it’s crucial that students find ways to connect with those around them, forging a stronger support system or sense of community. Whether it’s joining a club or making more time for loved ones, students will likely experience healthier sleep patterns if they tend to their social needs.