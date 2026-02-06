Does Colostrum Powder Really Do a Body Good or Is It Just Another Overhyped Wellness Fad?

Most obstetricians recommend new moms exclusively breastfeed their newborns for the first six months because breast milk contains all the nutrients infants need to grow up healthy and happy. The milk helps build a strong immune system and can even lower the baby’s risk of contracting specific diseases, such as pneumonia, whooping cough, celiac disease, bacterial meningitis, leukemia and even ear infections. That’s due to the fact that breast milk is chock-full of antibodies that safeguard against infection. It has the ideal amount of proteins — like lactoferrin and secretory immunoglobulin A — fat, water, sugar and vitamins plus it adjusts itself to meet the baby’s needs over time. All in all, a truly magical formula. Therefore it’s not at all surprising that adults want to reap all the same benefits.

Enter colostrum powder.

By now you’ve probably already been inundated with posts on Instagram, X, Facebook or TikTok praising the unconventional supplement. Although, as we’ve learned in the past, it’s hard to know which products are legit on social media and which ones are just the wellness trend of the moment. So we decided to cut through all of the online noise by breaking down what colostrum powder is, all of its promised benefits and if it actually delivers on those promises.

What Exactly Is Colostrum Powder?

Well, it’s complicated. At least from a scientific standpoint. Breast milk isn’t immediately available right after a woman gives birth. A nutrient-packed fluid called colostrum is. Much like breast milk, it boasts polyunsaturated fats, proteins, cytokines, antioxidants, essential fatty acids, vitamins like B-12 and K along with antibodies necessary to nurture the baby. The combination supports everything from gut health to immune function and overall nourishment. In a couple of days, colostrum makes its transition into breast milk. It’s not just humans, either. Every single female mammal on the planet secretes colostrum after having an offspring.

Where Do They Get the Colostrum Used in Supplements?

In most cases, supplemental sources come from bovines (cows). The cow colostrum is pasteurized before being transformed into a supplement. That’s true whether you opt for a liquid, pill or powder. It has a pale yellow hue with a subtle taste. Although similar to the human kind, the bovine version has almost five times the protein of mature dairy milk. There’s also magnesium, iron, copper and zinc. Not to mention vitamins B12, D and E. It does appear to be safe for humans to consume, too. (Keep in mind that supplements aren’t regulated by the Food and Drug Administration so there isn’t universal oversight.) Hence its appeal.

What Are the Drawbacks to Using Colostrum Powder?

The main issue with the trend is that there aren’t that many human studies to back it up. Although there are some studies showing promise regarding its potential to take on immune function problems and gut health. Which makes sense since colostrum contains immunoglobulin G, also known as IgG, and immunoglobulin A, also known as IgA, and both can have a positive impact on immune systems. The bad news? Those studies are focused on athletes and more at-risk populations using doses not available to the public. For example, in a set of small studies runners taking the supplement had higher IgA levels than their competitors not on colostrum.

When it comes to gut health, there has been some research on its ability to counteract traveler’s diarrhea, usually caused by E. coli bacteria. In one study, trial participants who took 1,200 mg of hyperimmune bovine colostrum daily were 90% less likely to have a bout of the annoying condition than those on the placebo. That improvement is likely due to the fluid’s lactoferrin and growth factors. The pairing can actually strengthen the gut wall and reduce the chance of developing a leaky gut in addition to dreaded diarrhea.

There are other drawbacks. The powders can be quite expensive, making it hard for many to consistently take the supplement. There are also ethical concerns regarding how bovine colostrum is collected and whether seizing it takes valuable nutrients away from calves. Another hiccup is that anyone dealing with milk allergies should steer clear of colostrum because it has lactose and casein. Interestingly, considering the source, it’s not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women. Especially since studies are still few and far between.

There are several things to consider before trying this latest wellness craze. First and most importantly is to make sure you check in with your doctor or nutritionist before adding the powders to your daily regimen. It’s also important to buy from reputable sources. With that in mind, we’ve curated a who’s who of the best colostrum powders below.