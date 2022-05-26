Come Watch the Movie That Inspired ‘The Thing’ With Waypoint

On this very special Waypoint+ pod, Rob, Patrick, Ren, and Cado all sit around the warmth of their computer screens to watch The Thing From Another World, the 1951 film that inspired John Carpenter to make The Thing!

First, the crew answers a few questions from the live stream audience, then we begin our live commentary at 27:45. Sync up your own copy with the countdown to listen as we poke fun at the weird 1950’s “romance” plot, laugh at the Obviously Evil Scientist, and talk about how weirdly horny it is for something from the 50’s.

