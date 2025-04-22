Oh, God, They’re Living in My Walls! Oh, Never Mind, I Just Forgot I Was Playing Wall Town Wonders

I’ve grown slightly more fond of city builders as I get older, but the more interesting the idea is, the more likely I am to spend time with it. Sure, I played plenty of Sim City back in the day, but nothing has really captivated me as I’ve wanted it to since that point in time. Well, until now, that is. Wall Town Wonders is one of those neat virtual reality games that uses Mixed Reality to its full potential, making me look like a lunatic in the process of checking in on the little guys and gals living on and in my walls. I promise I’m not having a breakdown. Little people are living in my walls. Well, at least when I’m wearing my Meta Quest 3.

Screenshot: Cyborn BV

‘Wall Town Wonders’ Is a City Builder That Takes Place in Your Living Room (Or Wherever Else You’d Like)

Mixed reality is kind of a gimmick. But every once in a while, something like Wall Town Wonders comes around and shows me how games in this style do their thing. Utilizing the space around me, I’m able to start creating and crafting a brand new civilization. Sure, they may not be as “modern” as you or I, but they’re still getting along just fine. And in this case, I am the creator of their domain. I can pick and choose where folks are going to go, and if I want to get involved? I can put down the controllers and use hand tracking to feel like I’m actually there.

It’s not just building cities here. No, even though it’s done extraordinarily well here, that would get old after a while. That’s why there are plenty of fun little minigames available to jump into. But I think the thing that astounded me the most during my time with Wall Town Wonders? It’s how incredibly detailed everything is. It truly does feel like these little houses could be part of the real world, with great texture work and an incredible sense of scale. It’s easy to call this the best use of mixed reality to date, and I honestly don’t see that title leaving anytime soon.

Even if you’re not the biggest fan of city builder games, this is one to keep an eye on. The developers are actively adding new features to make the game better. Plus, I can play matchmaker with the tiny men and women of my town, helping them plan dates together. How adorable!