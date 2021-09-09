Here Are Some of the Goofiest Photos of Animals in the Wild

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt this year, it’s that watching animals brings with it a much-needed dose of amusement for our pandemic-stricken nerves – whether it’s the first female monkey boss at a zoo or an iconic dog-dolphin friendship. It’s this magical momentary amusement that the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards aims to capture.
Launched in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, these awards are an attempt to promote conservation through comedy.
Videos by VICE
The competition features wild animals in their goofiest expressions and antics, and this year’s shortlist features 42 unconventional and entertaining photographs.
“We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe,” Joynson-Hicks said in a press statement. “The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation, and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and we must do all we can to protect it.”
A laughing vine snake, a dancing bear clapping its paws, a couple of jiving kangaroos, and a bird that personifies our #MondayMood all feature on the list of finalists. The winner will be announced on October 22. And it’s us, the humans who need these animals to lift our spirits, who get to decide the winner through a public vote.
This year, the contest is dedicated to the Save Wild Orangutans organisation, which protects wild orangutans in and around Gunung Palung National Park in Borneo, an island known for its biodiverse rainforest. The top contender will win a week-long exclusive safari camp in Masai Mara, Kenya.
Follow Shamani on Instagram.