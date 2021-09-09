Here Are Some of the Goofiest Photos of Animals in the Wild

If there’s one thing we’ve learnt this year, it’s that watching animals brings with it a much-needed dose of amusement for our pandemic-stricken nerves – whether it’s the first female monkey boss at a zoo or an iconic dog-dolphin friendship. It’s this magical momentary amusement that the Comedy Wildlife Photography Awards aims to capture.

Monday Mood. Photo by Andrew Mayes

Shaking off 2020. Photo by Dawn Wilson

Launched in 2015 by professional photographers Paul Joynson-Hicks and Tom Sullam, these awards are an attempt to promote conservation through comedy.

Laughing snake by Aditya Kshirasagar

Don’t worry be happy. Photo by Axel Bocker

The competition features wild animals in their goofiest expressions and antics, and this year’s shortlist features 42 unconventional and entertaining photographs.

I guess summer’s over. Photo by John Spiers

“We were overwhelmed with the number and quality of entries we received this year, with well over 7,000 photos submitted from every corner of the globe,” Joynson-Hicks said in a press statement. “The huge number of images we receive every year illustrates the appetite there is to engage with conservation, and reminds us that wildlife truly is incredible and hilarious and we must do all we can to protect it.”

Cotton eyed Joe. Photo by Rick Elieson

A laughing vine snake, a dancing bear clapping its paws, a couple of jiving kangaroos, and a bird that personifies our #MondayMood all feature on the list of finalists. The winner will be announced on October 22. And it’s us, the humans who need these animals to lift our spirits, who get to decide the winner through a public vote.

I got you. Photo by Roland Kranitz

Sweet lips are for kissing. Photo by Philipp Stahr

This year, the contest is dedicated to the Save Wild Orangutans organisation, which protects wild orangutans in and around Gunung Palung National Park in Borneo, an island known for its biodiverse rainforest. The top contender will win a week-long exclusive safari camp in Masai Mara, Kenya.

Quarantine Life. Photo by Kevin Biskaborn

Directing penguin. Photo by Carol Taylor

Time for school. Photo by Chee Kee Teo

