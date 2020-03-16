Coronavirus Closures: What Is Open and Closed Across Canada

As COVID-19 sweeps across Canada, governments at all levels have implemented unprecedented measures in an attempt to slow the spread of the virus.

Different jurisdictions have treated the pandemic differently. Most provinces have elected to close their schools, but some have not. The majority of provinces have decided to keep bars and other leisure centres open, but Quebec has not. Perhaps most shockingly of all, Canada has shut its borders to anyone showing signs of being sick, and everyone who isn’t a citizen, permanent resident, or American.

Across the country have been over 400 presumptive cases—the majority in Ontario, British Columbia, and Alberta—and eight deaths so far. On Sunday, Canada’s chief public health officer, Dr. Theresa Tam urged Canadians to commit to social distancing.

“Our window to flatten the curve of the epidemic is narrow,” Tam said at a news conference. “We all need to act now. COVID-19 is a serious public health threat.”

The majority of large gatherings and major sporting events—including NBA and NHL games—have been cancelled or suspended. Many businesses, such as GoodLife Fitness, LuluLemon, Urban Outfitters, and Lush have decided to voluntarily close their doors for the near future and some select restaurants are changing the way they operate—like Starbucks getting rid of their tables and becoming a “to go” coffee shop.

The Coronavirus news can feel like a whirlwind, so we’ve put together a list for you on what is opened and what is closed across the country to try to make your life just a little easier in these difficult times.

Alberta

Closed: Schools, child care centres, post-secondary classes (campuses still open, however) and recreation centres and libraries in major cities. Ski hills (Fernie, Kicking Horse, Kimberly, Nakiska). Leisure centres like bars, movie theatres, and restaurants. Casinos.

Open: Grocery stores. Pharmacies. Take out/delivery.

British Columbia

Closed: Recreation centres, ice rinks, pools, libraries and cultural centres (Vancouver, Surrey, West Vancouver, Port Coquitlam, and Delta). Whistler ski slopes. UBC, Simon Fraser, and Douglas College (moved to online classes.) Casinos. Gatherings of over 50 people. Bars and restaurants (in Vancouver for St. Patricks day). Bars. Nightclubs. School.

Open: Restaurants (ones that can offer seating metres apart). Grocery stores. Pharmacies. Take out/delivery.

Manitoba

Closed: Schools (beginning on March 23). Pools, recreation centres, and libraries (Winnipeg). Casinos.

Open: Bars. Restaurants. Grocery Stores. Pharmacies.

New Brunswick

Closed: Schools. (Government recommends the following close) Theatres. Bars. Zoos. Pools. Gyms. Museums, Buffet restaurants.

Open: Grocery stores. Pharmacies.

Newfoundland and Labrador

Closed: Recreation and cultural centres closed. In-person classes at Memorial University. Schools. Bars. Gyms.

Open: Restaurants (who can operate at 50% capacity and maintain social distancing). Grocery stores. Pharmacies. Take out/delivery.

Northwest Territories

Closed: Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre. Yellowknife’s largest grocery store’s first hour is being open for seniors only. Schools.

Open: School. Bars, movie theatres, and restaurants (some have closed on their own). Grocery stores. Pharmacies.

Nova Scotia

Closed: Casinos. Schools. Daycare (beginning March 17). Bars. Restaurants

Open: Grocery stores. Pharmacies. Take out/delivery.

Nunavut

Closed: Schools. Iqaluit is asking people not to travel to their city unless “absolutely necessary.” Bars. Restaurants.

Open: Grocery stores. Pharmacies. Take out/delivery.

Ontario

Closed: Publicly funded schools. Daycares. Jury trials suspended. Correctional facility family visits are restricted. CN Tower, Art Gallery of Ontario, Royal Ontario Museum, recreational facilities, and community centres will all be closed until early April. Casinos. Religous gatherings. Bars and non-take-out restaurants. All theatres.

Open: Grocery stores. Pharmacies. Take out/delivery.

Prince Edward Island

Closed: Schools. Child care centres. Provincial information sites. Mark Arendz Provincial Ski Park. Bars. Restaurants. Liquor stores. Weed stores.

Open: Grocery stores. Pharmacies. Take out/delivery.

Quebec

Closed: Leisure centres like bars, movie theatres, gyms, and restaurants. Libraries. Pools. Recreation centres. Schools. Daycares.

Open: Grocery stores. Pharmacies. Restaurants (at half capacity). Take out/delivery.

Quebec premier François Legault declared a public emergency this weekend.

Saskatchewan

Closed: Schools. Libraries (Regina, Saskatoon). Events and conferences (Regina). University of Regina (moving to online classes.) Rec centres (Saskatoon).

Open: Bars, restaurants, event centres (can’t seat more than 50% or 50 people, whichever is less). Grocery stores. Pharmacies.

Yukon

Closed: Arctic Winter Games. Events with over 50 people.

Open: Schools. Day care centres. Bars, movie theatres, and restaurants (but are being pushed to lower capacity). Grocery stores. Pharmacies.

