Couple Gets Matching Magnet Implants So They Can Feel Connected—Literally

Have you ever wanted to be so close to someone that you got magnets implanted under your skin? Me neither, but one couple did just that.

Sadie Riendeau and her fiancée Hannah Hansman, both in their 20s, wanted to find a way to be closer together. So, they decided to invest $1k in a procedure that would allow them to implant magnets under their skin. That way, they quite literally would link together when holding hands or touching skin.

Videos by VICE

“Hannah was nervous but it didn’t take much convincing at all when I explained that we could connect them to one another,” Riendeau told What’s The Jam. “It made her eager to do it with me.”

“The procedure was quick and involved a needle creating a pocket, and then the magnet slid into the hole created,” she continued. “There weren’t any stitches involved.”

Riendeau stated that she uses the impact “almost daily” to connect with her partner.

“The magnets aren’t painful to use or to the touch—if anything, you could forget it’s there,” she said.

Couple Gets Magnets Implanted Under Skin as a Way to Feel Closer

She shared a video on TikTok showcasing the process and the end result. Don’t worry: she censored the actual implantation. Still, it can be a bit disturbing to see their skin pull to each other.

“Magnet implants so we’re always connected,” Riendeau wrote over the video.

She also responded to a comment asking about the pain of the procedure, stating “It wasn’t as bad as I had anticipated it to be! There [aren’t] a ton of nerves there!”

While this isn’t the most conventional way to forge intimacy with a partner, who are we to yuck their yums?