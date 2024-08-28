A Couple Hooking Up in a Car Accidentally Rolled It Into the River

For two Philadelphians, sex in the car went sideways real quick and not in a good way.

The unidentified couple was “getting busy” in their 2020 Range Rover, according to police, when something, perhaps a foot, an arm, or whatever else you could imagine, hit the shift and put it into drive. That’s when the vehicle began moving forward.

The issue, besides the unexpected jumpstart, was that the couple had parked right up against the Schuylkill River in Philadelphia’s Fairmount Park.

I mean, if you’re going to get after it bright and early, why not do so with a river view?

The car ended up rolling straight into the water. Fortunately, the two were able to cut things short just in time to jump out of the moving vehicle before it nosedived into the river. Each person was able to get out unharmed, though there is no word on whether any of them were feeling blue.

Dive crews came to locate the vehicle and worked to remove it throughout the morning. Details were sparse, but we can only assume that the couple was the one who notified the police of what happened, which, if that was the case, had to be an awkward conversation.

A study a few years ago by University of South Dakota researchers found that a majority of college students (61% of men and 58.5% of women) had engaged in sexual activity in vehicles, despite previous assumptions that this behavior was declining.

For those unfamiliar with Philly, the Schuylkill River, which is the most mispronounced word in the city’s vernacular, runs through the city and goes straight into the Delaware River. It’s home to some of the best sights in the city, including the iconic Boathouse Row.

So it’s no surprise that a couple in love would turn to that spot first. Perhaps next time, they’ll make sure to be more aware of their surroundings, but then again, we’ve all been there when things get hot and heavy and spatial awareness sometimes go out the window.

Or in this case, into the river.