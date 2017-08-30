Crab Cake Sandwich Recipe

Servings: 4

Prep time: 15 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes

Ingredients

¾ cup mayonnaise

1 ½ tablespoons worcestershire sauce

1 ½ tablespoons Dijon mustard

1 ½ tablespoons Old Bay

1 large egg, lightly beaten

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

1 ½ pounds|680 grams jumbo lump crab meat

4 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoons capers, rinsed, drained, and finely chopped

2 tablespoons finely chopped pickles

1 teaspoon finely chopped parsley

1 lemon, zested and juiced, plus wedges, for serving

1 small shallot, minced

4 buns, toasted

2 tomatoes, thinly sliced

lettuce

Directions

In a medium bowl, combine ¼ cup mayonnaise, the worcestershire sauce, Dijon, Old Bay, egg, salt, and pepper. Add in the crab meat and mix, taking care not to break up the lumps of crab meat too much. Form the crab into 4 cakes and transfer to a baking sheet. Heat the oven to broil or heat the oven to 450°F. Place 1 tablespoon of butter on the top of each crab cake and broil or bake until golden, about 3 to 5 minutes under the broiler or 10 minutes in the oven. Transfer to a platter. Meanwhile, in a small bowl, combine the remaining ½ cup mayonnaise with the capers, pickles, parsley, lemon zest and juice, shallot, salt, and pepper. Set tartare sauce aside. To serve, divide the crab cakes between the buns and top with a few slices of tomato, lettuce, and the tartare sauce.

