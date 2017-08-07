Craft Brewer Says It’s Building a Bar on the US-Mexico Border

On the same day that the Washington Post published transcripts of President Donald Trump begging Mexican President Enrique Peña Nieto to stop telling the press that Mexico would not pay for Trump’s long-promised (or threatened) border wall, a Scottish craft brewer announced that they’re giving themselves the go-ahead to start construction along the border now. The always-entertaining BrewDog says that it will build a craft beer bar that “straddles” the border between the United States and Mexico.

Although it has not released the exact location for the structure—which it has named The Bar on the Edge—BrewDog says that half of it will be in Texas and the other half will be in Chihuahua, Mexico. (If you look at how much of Chihuahua hugs the western edge of Texas, you’ll see that that doesn’t narrow it down at all.) But it does say that the bar will be situated right on the border, which will be denoted by a dotted line that stretches across the venue and through its seating areas.

Videos by VICE

READ MORE: This ‘Border Wall Pizza’ is Divided by Breadsticks

Although BrewDog might be known as much for its stunts as it is for its brews (yeah, these are the guys who changed their names to Elvis and put a $20,000 beer inside a dead squirrel), co-founder James Watts wants the bar to reflect a very sincere message. “Beer is a universal language and has a heritage and legacy that far outdates [sic] the creation of most nation states,” he said in a statement. “So we want to celebrate its capacity to bring cultures together with this ‘Bar on the Edge.’”

If all goes to plan, the bar will serve Mexican beers on the United States side of the room and American beers on the Mexican side, as well as BrewDog’s own beers, which are brewed at its new facility in Columbus, Ohio.

And although Watt and his BrewDog partner Martin Dickie hope that it will be a meeting spot for beer lovers on both sides of the border (assuming that they’ll be able to find it), there’s also a bit of built-in belligerence too. “We will request official permission from the local authorities to put it there and adhere to any red tape stuff, but I guess it would make it more difficult to build a wall if there’s a BrewDog bar in the way,” Watt said. “We’re planning on putting the bar there anyway until someone tells us to move it.”