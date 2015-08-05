Crate Expectations: MK

Like most people, DJs and producers have specific songs tied to events throughout their lives. In Crate Expectations, we extract a playlist from their memories to tell their story. This week’s subject: MK, who sat down with THUMP Canada during a recent visit to The Great White North.

THUMP: What’s the first song you ever loved

MK: “Happy Birthday.” This was easily the first song I ever loved. Hearing it meant cake, a party, and presents.

What are the first two songs you ever mixed together?

Inner City’s “Good Life” and Marshall Jefferson’s “Move Your Body.” Two amazing classics that work well together.

What is your most guilty pleasure song?

Celine Dion’s “Misled,” the MK Dub. Well, since I’m in Canada, it’s my remix of “Misled” by your own Celine Dion. I have a remix of it that doesn’t sound anything like the original.

What song have you had on repeat in the last month?

Kevin & Dantiez Saunderson’s “Whomp It.”

Which track of your own do you love the most?

Wankelmut & Emma Louise, “My Head Is A Jungle (MK Remix)”

What track of your own do you hate the most?

Trick question! You wouldn’t know it because it’s never left my laptop [laughs].

What track are you most excited to drop in a set?

My remix of Rudimental featuring Becky Hill “Powerless.” Right now I’m most excited to drop this in one of my sets because I’m planning on having a special guest sing live on it in Ibiza soon.

What’s your favorite track that you wish worked in a set?

It’s hard to say. If there’s a favorite track and I really want to use it in a set, sometimes I’ll actually rework it so it fits. That way everybody’s happy.

What’s the last song you want to hear before the lights go on?

MK “Burning.”

