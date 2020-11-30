cream-of-crab-soup-recipe

Serves 4-6

Prep time: 10 minutes

Total time: 30 minutes

Ingredients

4 tablespoons|60 grams unsalted butter

1 medium yellow onion, diced

⅓ cup|55 grams all-purpose flour

4 cups|1 liter half and half

1 pound|450 grams jumbo lump crabmeat

kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste

dry sherry (optional)

Directions

Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the flour and Old Bay and cook for 3 minutes more. Whisking constantly, stir in half and half. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 5 minutes. Stir in the crab and cook an additional 1 to 2 minutes, or until heated through. Season with salt and pepper and serve with a drizzling of dry sherry.

