cream-of-crab-soup-recipe

Serves 4-6
Prep time: 10 minutes
Total time: 30 minutes
Ingredients
4 tablespoons|60 grams unsalted butter
1 medium yellow onion, diced
⅓ cup|55 grams all-purpose flour
4 cups|1 liter half and half
1 pound|450 grams jumbo lump crabmeat
kosher salt and freshly ground black pepper, to taste
dry sherry (optional)
Directions
Melt the butter in a medium saucepan over medium. Add the onion and cook, stirring, until soft, about 5 minutes. Add the flour and Old Bay and cook for 3 minutes more. Whisking constantly, stir in half and half. Bring to a boil, then reduce the heat to maintain a simmer. Cook, stirring occasionally, until thick, about 5 minutes. Stir in the crab and cook an additional 1 to 2 minutes, or until heated through. Season with salt and pepper and serve with a drizzling of dry sherry.
