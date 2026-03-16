Crimson Desert – All Launch Twitch Drops and Install Size Details

Crimson Desert is just a few days away from go-live and players will soon be able to jump into the open-world adventure and start earning their launch week Twitch Drop rewards.

When Does Crimson Desert Go Live?

Screenshot: Pearl Abyss

Pearl Abyss’ upcoming open-world game is well-positioned to steal the spotlight in late March as many gamers are looking for the next big 2026 title to dive into. Crimson Desert launches for PC, PS5, Xbox Series consoles on March 19, 2026. The action-adventure title has a release time of 3pm PT / 6pm ET / 10pm GMT.

Videos by VICE

Crimson Desert launches simultaneously worldwide on all platforms when the launch date arrives. Gamers who have pre-ordered Crimson Desert on the PlayStation Store, Xbox Store, Microsoft Store, or Steam will be able to pre-load the game starting 48 hours before launch on those platforms.

All Crimson Desert Twitch Drops

Get ready for #CrimsonDesert Twitch Drops!

Watch participating Crimson Desert streams on Twitch to earn rewards.

Details, including event schedule and instructions on how to claim, are coming later this week, so stay tuned! pic.twitter.com/RO3lDnrkOh — Crimson Desert (@CrimsonDesert_) March 16, 2026

Similar to many other Twitch Drop launch promotions, Crimson Desert players can watch participating Crimson Desert streams on Twitch to earn rewards. Details, including event schedule and instructions on how to claim, are coming later this week, so stay tuned.

To ensure you don’t miss out on the Week 1 rewards, players must link their Pearl Abyss Account to their Twitch profile via the official Crimson Desert website. Remember to Claim the reward in your Twitch Inventory to ensure it appears in-game.

For now, fans can zoom in and take a closer look at the announcement post to see the items that they will be able to earn and how many hours they’ll have to watch the stream to gain each one. It looks like the rewards will be broken up over two weeks, with week one requiring five hours to earn all rewards and week two requiring just three.

Crimson Desert Install Size

At this time, Pearl Abyss has not officially released the install size for Crimson Desert, but some Xbox fans on Reddit claim that this one will come in over 100 GB. The exact file size should be revealed soon, since the game’s pre-load window is arriving in just a few days.

There has been a lot of speculation about how well Crimson Desert will run on Xbox Series S and the base PS5, so it will be very interesting to see how the launch goes and if users on those consoles have any performance issues that end up sullying their first impressions of the game.

Crimson Desert launches for PC, PS5, Xbox Series consoles on March 19, 2026.