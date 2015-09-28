Cristiano Ronaldo’s Movie Trailer: Reviewed

Ronaldo debuted a trailer for the upcoming movie about his life and SPOILER ALERT it is fantastic. The tagline is “ASTONISHING. INTIMATE. DEFINITIVE.” It’s a very good tagline. The movie premieres worldwide on November 9th and if it makes only $1,000, it will blow FIFA’s United Passions opening weekend box office numbers out of the water. It will make much more than that, of course, because it is Ronaldo: ASTONISHING. INTIMATE. DEFINITIVE.

Rather than review it straight up—you should watch it and reflect on it yourself—I’m just going to highlight the best parts of the trailer.

0:05: Ronaldo ascends from darkness into the light as a raucous crowd chants “Cristiano! Cristiano!” It is quite possible he supplied the light himself.

0:09: A voice tells us “He was so much better than everybody” as we see a young boy revel in his own greatness.

0:15: A personal favorite. Ronaldo is drinking with friends and he asks “Tell me the best player in the world?” Which he quickly answers himself: “Me!” He is absolutely delighted.

0:31: We begin to learn the backstory to the greatest living cologne salesman/soccer player. His mother sent him away. He did not get to know his father very well. Despite the struggle and personal sacrifices he and his family have made, he appears to be at peace. He is provider for his family and enjoys time with his son.

0:40: “From the award-winning team behind ‘Amy’ & ‘Senna’”

1:00: “‘Brilliant’ – Men’s Fitness”

1:02: Half-naked Ronaldo texts in bed.

1:17: Ronaldo’s son asks when he will be back home. Sad Ronaldo.

1:28: Winking, finger-pointing Lionel Messi sullies an otherwise beautiful theatrical trailer.

1:36: More chanting of “Cristiano!”

1:38: Ronaldo breaks it all down: “Some people hate me, some people love me—I was made to be the best. That’s how I live my life.”

1:52: From the save-the-best-for-last file, in a more INTIMATE moment with his son, Ronaldo learns some truly troubling news.

Obviously you should see this film.