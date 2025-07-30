Current Moon Phase: July 30, 2025

In today’s segment of “WTF is the moon up to?”, we dive into the current moon phase: a waxing crescent moon in Libra.

For context, during the entirety of the lunar cycle—which completes approximately every 29.5 days—the moon endures eight phases. These include the New Moon, Waxing Crescent, First Quarter, Waxing Gibbous, Full Moon, Waning Gibbous, Third Quarter, and Waning Crescent.

In addition to these various phases, the moon also enters different zodiac signs every few days, only adding to the complexity of its energy.

Here’s what you should know about today’s current moon phase and how to navigate the day.

Current Moon Phase for July 30, 2025

Today’s moon phase is a waxing crescent, which directly follows the new moon phase.

According to NASA, “This silver sliver of a Moon occurs when the illuminated half of the Moon faces mostly away from Earth, with only a tiny portion visible to us from our planet. It grows daily as the Moon’s orbit carries the Moon’s dayside farther into view. Every day, the Moon rises a little bit later.”

Right now, you might notice the moon in the west just after sunset, appearing as a sliver on the right side of the moon. The shape is similar to that of the tip of a fingernail.

Spiritually or astrologically speaking, the waxing crescent is apparently a time of new beginnings and potential. It’s ideal for taking action on any goals you might have set or seeds you might have planted during the new moon.

Current Moon Sign: Libra

According to Moongiant, today’s zodiac moon sign is Libra.

I know what you’re thinking…WTF does that mean?

“The zodiac moon sign represents the position of the Moon as it moves through the twelve signs of the zodiac,” Moongiant explained. “Each zodiac moon sign lasts about 2 to 2.5 days as the Moon travels through that part of the sky.”

Libra is a zodiac sign ruled by Venus, the planet of love, relationships, and beauty. Because of this, many astrologers believe that a waxing moon in Libra provides a time for nurturing your partnerships or even pouring into any budding romantic relationships.

If you are currently in a relationship, consider how you might compromise or strike a healthy balance with your partner. If you’re single, consider putting yourself out there and forming new connections. And if you’re completely burnt out in dating, turn inward instead, self-reflecting and finding harmony within yourself.

How to Navigate the Waxing Crescent in Libra

Today, the waxing crescent is at 33% illumination by the Sun. For context, during a Full Moon, it reaches 100% illumination. So, this moon is still in its relatively early stages.

“The illumination is constantly changing and can vary up to 10% a day,” Moongiant explained on its website. “On July 30, the Moon is 5.72 days old. This refers to how many days it has been since the last New Moon.”

According to astrology, you might feel energized, inspired, excited, and more passionate than usual. Additionally, there might be more of a focus on your romantic relationships or social connections. The idea here is to prioritize harmony and compassion. This might require self-reflection, compromise, and gentle approaches to tense situations. Our relationships are arguably the most important parts of our lives, so it’s important to nourish and prioritize them.

Additionally, today is ideal for self-expression and creativity. Write a poem, paint a scene, take an aesthetic photo, or dance wildly for the hell of it. All in all, this is a generally positive time. Just make sure you don’t take it for granted.