Happy Tuesday! I hope you enjoyed your Labor Day weekend. As you settle back into your work week, let’s dive into today’s moon phase and all the energy it will bring to you.

We are officially in the fourth moon phase of the lunar cycle: the waxing gibbous. This phase occurs after the first quarter moon and before the full moon, when the illumination is between 50% and 100%. The moon will stay in this phase until we reach the full moon on September 7.

Videos by VICE

Here’s everything you should know about the current moon phase, including its symbolism and astrological impact.

Current Moon Phase: September 2, 2025

Today’s moon phase is the waxing gibbous with 73% illumination. The current moon is also 9.62 days old and is in the sign of Capricorn.

According to Moongiant, this particular moon will be “visible through most of the night sky [and] setting a few hours before sunrise.” It occurs when the moon is over 50% illumination but not quite full. However, it is gaining more light from the sun, seemingly growing more every day until the full moon, when it reaches 100% illumination.

“During a Waxing Gibbous, the moon rises in the east in mid-afternoon and is high in the eastern sky at sunset,” Moongiant reported. “The word Gibbous first appeared in the 14th century and has its roots in the Latin word ‘gibbosus’ meaning humpbacked.”

What Is the Waxing Gibbous Moon Phase?

The waxing gibbous moon is the phase of the lunar cycle when the moon is growing from a quarter moon into a full moon. As the fourth of eight phases, it marks the halfway point of the cycle, typically lasting about a week.

According to Kopernik Observatory, “This phase is one step in the cycle away from the full moon phase, where the sun, Earth, and moon are in a straight line. As this phase is nearing, the sun and moon’s gravitational pull causes the bulge size of Earth’s tides to increase. This means that they are about to reach their maximum at spring tide.”

Waxing Gibbous Moon in Capricorn

Today’s waxing gibbous moon is in the astrological sign of Capricorn, a grounded, hard-working earth sign.

According to AstroSeek, with the moon in Capricorn, “You might have a strong need for being useful to society, and you look for justification in the outside world. You may underestimate what you want from yourself and for yourself. Shyness may be accompanied by resentment of the fact that others ignore you.”

Right now, you might also notice a shift in your energy, becoming more focused and ambitious. Remember to stay in your own lane and don’t worry what anyone else is doing or saying about you.

“Do not seek approval from the outside,” Astroseek reports. “It will not help you get rid of your doubt, and it is harmful to you. You have to trust your inner values.”

Waxing Gibbous Symbolism

A waxing gibbous moon represents a time for action—one last push before the full moon. If you have any goals or desires you’ve been putting off, now is the time to manifest them into your reality through aligned action. Don’t wait until tomorrow or next month or next year. Don’t wait until you’re richer or older or more fit or less afraid. All we have is now.