Someone Spent Two Years Making a Better, Stronger Daft Punk Helmet

French duo Daft Punk, aka Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, attract a certain kind of very, very dedicated fan whose passion extends far beyond mere record collecting. Case in point is this new, shockingly detailed custom Daft Punk helmet, which took prop-making team LoveProps two whole years to make. Made out of gold-chromed urethane resin and featuring custom design PCB electronics, wifi, MIDI, motion/audio interaction, and 250 RGB LEDs, the business first posted pictures of it online three days ago.

Theirs is based specifically on Homem-Christo’s headgear, and in a testament to just how much people love this band, it isn’t even the first time someone has made their own DIY version of their helmets—in January, technician Greg Santacruz created a copy of Thomas Bangalter’s iconic mask. But if LoveProps’ work seems like mere mimicry, one of its two members clarified on Reddit that it’s not: “It’s not just a replica, it’s a redesigned and improved (model and hardware) version of a Daft Punk helmet,” said FutureGuyMike, who originally posted the project to the site.

If you want to learn more about how they did it, check out an in-depth building log they published alongside the project, and see more photos of the finished product below. After that, brace yourself, because it looks like Daft Punk and The Weeknd are making music together.