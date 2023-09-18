CYBER: ‘Extremely Online’ With Taylor Lorenz

It’s time for a new history of the internet, one that focuses on the recent revolutions that define the world we all live in. Social media has changed the way many of us live and work. It’s a world defined by a new economy of creators and influencers. The new media is here and it’s Extremely Online.

That’s the title of the new book from Taylor Lorenz, which is the untold story of fame, influence, and power on the internet. Lorenz is a columnist for The Washington Post and she joined us to answer all our questions about why Vine failed, Tumblr was the best social network, and what the future holds for everyone who lives and works in the era of social media-powered capitalism.

In the back half of the episode, Motherboard science reporter Becky Ferreira stops by to talk about UFOs and radioactive boars.

Stories discussed in this episode:

The Original ‘Avocado Toast’ Millionaire Is Back, And He Wants ‘Pain In the Economy’

‘Avocado Toast’ Millionaire Very Sorry for Saying ‘Arrogant’ Workers Should Lose Jobs After Outrage

Here Is NASA’s 36-Page Report Investigating UFOs

‘The Truth Is Out There’: The Emails NASA’s UFO Investigators Got From Scientists and the Public

WTF Is Going On With ‘Alien Corpses’ Being Shown to Mexico’s Congress?

