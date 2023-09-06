CYBER: Hot Labor Summer

The heat is still here, but the summer will soon be over. Here at the precipice of fall I wanted to take a moment to reflect on one of the big stories that Motherboard covered this season: labor, strikes, and unions.

Here to tell us all about it is Motherboard labor reporter Jules Roscoe.

Videos by VICE

Stories discussed in this episode:

Instacart Tells Shoppers in Hurricane ‘Bad Weather = Good Tips’

‘It Feels Horrible’: Amazon Workers Delivered Packages During Destructive Tropical Storm

Amazon Told Drivers Not to Worry About In-Van Surveillance Cameras. Now Footage Is Leaking Online

Ohio Man Charged for Shooting Amazon Driver Delivering to His House

Amazon Says It Doesn’t ‘Employ’ Drivers, But Records Show It Hired Firms to Prevent Them From Unionizing

Teamsters UPS Union Wins Historic Contract, Likely Avoiding Gigantic Strike

We’re recording CYBER live on Twitch. Watch live during the week. Follow us there to get alerts when we go live. We take questions from the audience and yours might just end up on the show.

Subscribe to CYBER on Apple Podcasts or wherever you listen to your podcasts.