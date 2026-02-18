Everything Coming to Xbox Game Pass in February Wave 2 Drop (Including The Witcher 3)

The next wave of Xbox Game Pass additions is right around the corner and subscribers are going to have some heavy hitters to dive into in late February 2026.

Every Title coming to Xbox Game Pass in February wave 2 drop

Available now

The following titles hit Xbox Game Pass (or new tiers of Xbox Game Pass) starting on February 17. Fans can jump in and start exploring these titles today.

Aerial_Knight’s DropShot (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Available Day One with Xbox Game Pass. Aerial_Knight’s Dropshot is a high-speed, stylized FPS / Race where you play as Smoke Wallace. As a kid, he was bitten by a radioactive dragon, turning his skin purple and giving him the power to fire bullets from his fingertips. Race rivals, fight dragons, shoot smart, and look cool when you land.

– February 17 Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 17 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora is a first-person, action-adventure game set in the never-before-seen Western Frontier of Pandora. You, a Na’vi, were abducted, trained and molded by the human militaristic corporation RDA to serve their purpose. Fifteen years later, you’re free but find yourself a stranger in your birthplace. Reconnect with your lost heritage, discover what it truly means to be Na’vi, and join other clans to protect Pandora from the RDA. Plus, enjoy the new third person update to experience Pandora from a whole new perspective.

– February 17 Avowed (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – February 17 Now with Game Pass Premium A year of updates comes to an end with new playable races, New Game Plus Mode, Photo Mode, custom game options, a new weapon type in the quarterstaff, and a host of gameplay fixes and improvements. This update offers a perfect time to both start or return to your journey in the Living Lands.

– February 17

Coming Soon

Screenshot: Warhorse Studios, Reddit leo_sciencio

Death Howl (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 19 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass Already available on PC in Game Pass, journey through the sorrowful spirit world in a soulslike deck builder. Craft cards and claim powerful totems to defeat the woeful spirits lurking in the mystical lands. Unravel the tale of a grieving mother in her desperate attempt to defy death and bring back her son.

– February 19 EA Sports College Football 26 (Cloud and Xbox Series X|S) – February 19 Game Pass Ultimate EA Sports College Football 26 is now on The Play List. Rep your colors across 136 FBS schools featuring over 300 authentic coaches, 2,700 new plays, and 10,000 college athletes with upgraded abilities. Ultimate subscribers can play now with EA Play, then score a Supercharge Pack from February 19–March 20 and save 10% on EA digital purchases.

– February 19 The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition (Cloud and Console) – February 19 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium Explore a legendary dark fantasy open world as monster slayer Geralt of Rivia in an epic quest to find his daughter — the Child of Destiny — Ciri. Follow a branching story full of choice and consequence across distinct regions, enjoying everything The Witcher 3 has to offer through the Complete Edition.

– February 19 TCG Card Shop Simulator (Game Preview) (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, Handheld, and PC) – February 24 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass Open and manage your own local game store. Stock shelves with the latest booster packs or crack them and collect the cards for yourself. Set your own prices, hire staff, host events, and expand your card shop.

– February 24 Dice A Million (PC) – February 25 Game Pass Ultimate, PC Game Pass Available Day One with Xbox Game Pass! Have you ever tried to roll 1,000,000 on a set of dice? No? Build the right bag of die, and you might just pull it off. The luck of the roll is in your capable Hand, decked out in powerful rings, with more than a few tricks up the sleeve.

Towerborne (Full Game Release) (Console, Handheld, and PC) – February 26 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass Towerborne is launching as a complete game from an in-progress preview on February 26. The full release adds more story, areas, enemies, and progression, with updated difficulty and balance for different playstyles. Cosmetic rewards are now earned through gameplay, along with many polish and quality improvements. With launch you’ll also get offline play and optional online co-op.

– February 26 Final Fantasy III (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 3 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass With the power of light nearly eclipsed by the power of darkness, only the crystals’ four chosen adventurers can save the world.

– March 3 Kingdom Come: Deliverance II (Cloud, Xbox Series X|S, and PC) – March 3 Game Pass Ultimate, Premium, PC Game Pass Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is a thrilling Action RPG, set amid the chaos of a civil war in 15th Century Bohemia. You are Henry of Skalitz – an ordinary man doing extraordinary things – caught in a gripping tale of revenge, betrayal and discovery as he embarks on an epic journey.

– March 3

LEaving Game Pass Soon

Although there is an exciting new wave of games arriving, players will also need to say goodbye to some titles at the end of February. The following games will be removed from the library at the end of the month.

Monster Train (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Expeditions: A MudRunner Game (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Injustice 2 (Cloud, Console, and PC)

Middle Earth: Shadow of War (Cloud, Console, and PC)

That should be everything players need to know to prepare for the next few weeks of changes on Xbox Game Pass. The most exciting additions for many players will likely be The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Complete Edition and Kingdom Come: Deliverance II, but there’s a good variety of titles for all kinds of players.