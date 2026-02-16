Every Title Leaving Xbox Game Pass on February 28

As a new wave of titles arrives on Xbox Game Pass throughout late February, there are a handful of titles that players are going to have to say goodbye to when the final day of the month arrives.

Four Games Retiring from Game Pass on February 28, 2026

High on Life 2 arrived on Game Pass last week and players can look forward to Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora’s arrival in just a few days. That said, there are a handful of hits that subscribers are running out of time to enjoy before they go back into the vault.

Here are the games leaving Xbox Game Pass on February 28, 2026:

Expeditions: A Mudrunner Game (Console, PC, Cloud)

Injustice 2 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Middle-earth: Shadow of War (Console, PC, Cloud)

Monster Train (Console, PC, Cloud)

It’s not a long list, but there are some great titles included. The biggest name on the list is Injustice 2. There are plenty of other fighting games to entertain subscribers once this one leaves, but players who haven’t finished working through the game’s campaign may want to do so before it is gone.

Monster Train is another game that will be missed by many fans of roguelikes and deck-builders, but luckily the game’s sequel, Monster Train 2, is still available on Game Pass and should be able to keep those players happy.

Middle-earth: Shadow of War, the 2017 sequel to Shadow of Mordor, is another game that is well worth playing if subscribers haven’t already checked it out. The game’s main story could be completed in around 40 hours for players who skip the side missions, so there may still be time to jump in and run through this one before the final hours of February arrive.

As usual, subscribers can find discounts up to 20% on all four of these titles if they would like to pay and permanently add them to their digital library.

What is coming to Xbox Game Pass next?

Although these four titles are about to retire, there should be plenty of other exciting new additions to dive into soon enough. Here is a list of everything else coming to Game Pass soon:

Avatar: Frontiers of Pandora – February 17 (Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Avowed – February 17 for Xbox Game Pass Premium

Death Howl – February 19 (Series X|S)

Planet of Lana 2 – March 5 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Replaced – March 12 (Console, PC, Cloud)

Nova Roma – March 26 (PC)

Forza Horizon 6 – May 19 (Series X|S, PC, Cloud)

Be sure to check back closer to the final days of February for more details about what other additions will be coming to Xbox Game Pass throughout March 2026.