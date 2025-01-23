‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Popped up With a Major Update, Including Many Game-Changing Additions and Fixes

Ah, Cyberpunk 2077. One of gaming’s greatest comebacks. From critical disaster to undeniable master, CD Projekt‘s futuristic techno masterclass still has plenty left in the tank! Indeed, the beloved RPG has released a fresh update. “Patch 2.21” aims to correct even more of Cyberpunk 2077‘s minor flaws. It adds many adjustments to the game’s photo mode and character customization — among other tweaks. Let’s see what CD Projekt has cookin’!

Nibbles and Adam Smasher can now spawn while V is in the air or in water.

Fixed the Facial Expression option for Adam Smasher.

Fixed an issue where Adam Smasher’s glowing chest cyberware was missing.

Fixed an issue where, if you enable Johnny’s Alternate Appearance, both options to spawn him (default and alternate) resulted in the alternate look.

Characters spawned while V is in the air or in water will no longer snap to the ground.

Characters will now be properly saved in presets.

Spawned characters will now be visible after adding a background.

V’s rotation and position will now be properly saved in presets.

Fixed an issue where adjusting the Up/Down slider for V wouldn’t change their position between certain values.

NPCs that turn invisible after disabling the Surrounding NPCs option will no longer have collision.

Fixed an issue where loading a preset could cause additional light sources to appear even when disabled, or spawn them in incorrect positions.

Fixed an issue where the camera could get stuck on walls after setting Full Collision to ON.

Fixed an issue where camera settings would only apply after loading a saved preset twice.

Enabling a background will no longer change camera position.

Photo Mode (2)

Rotating the camera will now work properly with a background enabled.

Fixed an issue where the prompts for Move Camera and Rotate Camera appear when the camera cannot move (e.g. when using the First-Person Perspective camera).

Fixed an issue where it wasn’t possible to move the camera after spawning a character while highlighting the Edit Character option.

Disabling Chromatic Aberration in the Cyberpunk 2077 Graphics settings will no longer affect the ability to adjust it.

Fixed an issue where some items in scenes disappeared after setting the Surrounding NPCs option to OFF.

Fixed an issue where enabling PhysX Cloth would unfreeze NCPD vehicles.

The rule of thirds grid will now properly adapt to the selected aspect ratio.

Fixed an issue where the image in a SmartFrame wouldn’t be visible if accessed while V was not facing it.

Fixed an issue where opening Photo Mode simultaneously with Wardrobe or Stash caused the game to become unresponsive.

Fixed an issue where it was possible to access Photo Mode before a save file fully loaded, causing it to open without UI and block any further action.

Fixed other minor Photo Mode issues related to spawned characters, camera movement, controls, and more.

Fixed various UI issues in Photo Mode, SmartFrames and Gallery menus. Including slider inconsistencies, localization errors, missing sound effects, incorrect behavior when interacting with certain features, and more.

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Vehicle Color Customization

Fixed several texture and color inconsistencies for vehicles that have CrystalCoat applied.

Fixed an issue where the explanation of the spray paint icon was missing in the Autofixer tutorial pop-up after a vehicle contract was complete.

Fixed several minor UI issues in the CrystalCoat and TwinTone menus.

Character Creation

Randomizer settings in Character Creation will now preserve after advancing to the Customize Attributes step.

Fixed an issue where the Piercing Color option would not be available in Character Creation after enabling piercings if V initially had none.

Fixed other minor issues in Character Creation, including appearance options not applying correctly, visual clipping, inconsistent UI behavior, functionality issues after using the randomizer, and more.

Screenshot: CD Projekt

‘Cyberpunk 2077’ Miscellaneous

Run This Town – Fixed an issue where, under certain circumstances, it wasn’t possible to deactivate the Aguilar imprint after meeting with Bennett.

Fixed several instances where Johnny could appear duplicated in the passenger seat during some quests when he was already present in the scene.

Fixed an issue where Johnny did not appear as a passenger often enough.

Introduced several fixes to NPC and vehicle behavior for various small events throughout Night City.

Fixed an issue where some vendors were not interactable as intended.

Fixed an issue where voiceovers on TV news channels could be missing or too quiet.

Fixed an issue where the Quadra Turbo-R V-Tech used a description of Quadra Turbo-R 740 instead of its own unique one.

Fixed the missing 2.2 “check what’s new” pop-up in the main menu.

Fixed an issue where Cyberpunk 2077 screenshots appear as blank in the Gallery on Xbox if they are taken with HDR10.

Added a pop-up in the Gallery to notify players when access to screenshots is blocked by the console’s privacy settings on Xbox.

Screenshots you delete on Xbox outside the Gallery UI will now correctly appear in the Gallery. And will disappear from occupied slots after reopening the Gallery.

Fixed an issue where the Graphics Mode on Xbox Series S could be set to Quality instead of Performance by default.