Dad Brings Baby on Graduation Stage, Gets Chased by Police

At the University at Buffalo’s commencement ceremony, graduating student Jean-Paul Al-Arab caused a little bit of chaos.

As he sprinted across the stage, he had a baby in his arms. He also looked like he was fleeing the police, but wanted to make a quick stop to pick up his diploma first. That’s because that’s basically what happened.

It wasn’t just any baby. It was his baby, and it was dressed in a little blue cap and gown just like he was. It’s an adorable sight.

University of Buffalo police did not agree. Captured in a video that has gone viral, Al-Arab skipped the line, flanked by cops and confused faculty, and took the stage, child in arm, to huge cheers from the crowd.

@jeanpaul_alarab I’m a full-time student, working two jobs—one of them overnight—and taking care of my son during the day until his mom gets home from work. And here I am, graduating, with my boy by my side. WE DID IT! #ub #comencement #baby #graduation ♬ original sound – NFL

He shook hands with officials like any proud grad, only most proud grads don’t have campus police waiting to detain them when they get off the stage. The crime was nothing grand. It’s not like he was going to be brought in for questioning for robbing Fort Knox or something. The crime was walking the stage with an unauthorized baby.

As he walked to the stage, a campus police officer who was only a few steps behind suddenly found themselves on stage in front of hundreds in attendance, causing them to freeze, probably in that moment realizing just how bad it would look if they tackled a father holding his baby as he collected his diploma.

According to the university, the stunt broke commencement rules dictating that no one bring in an onstage companion along with them, even if said companion is cute as hell. Officials said Al-Arab was repeatedly told he couldn’t bring his child onstage, but he did anyway. And thus, the chase was on.

Al-Arab says things went down a little differently. He claims he asked permission ahead of time and was told it’d be fine. This might be one of those “It’s easier to beg for forgiveness than get permission” kind of situations.

He proudly posted a video of the whole thing to his TikTok page, wherein he thanked everyone who supported and cheered him on. They were essentially the reason he wasn’t arrested, considering that he may have possibly, legitimately broken the rules.

The university is still going to give Al-Arab his degree, and now he has a fun viral 15 minutes of fame to hang on the wall alongside it.