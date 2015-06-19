Daedelus’s Latest Mix is a Wild Toast to Oceania

Brainfeeder/Ninja Tunes aural wizard Daedelus is no stranger to Australian shores, and as it turns out, no dunce when it comes to Antipodean musical output. To commemorate his latest sojourn Down Under this month, the LA sample-smith has constructed a solid 34 minute “Adventuresome 4 Oceania” mix exclusive to THUMP.
He says the mix was “Made in homage of everything that has been pushing speakers of late, no style spared (including non-electronic) with a special emphasis on artists I respect from Oceania including Tame Impala, Galapagoose, Flume, Ta-ku, and more. I was trying to showcase Aussie artists in a very mad mix: far-ranging, just like the Oz scene.”
Check out the full tracklist below:
Do It To Ya (feat. TeeFLii) – YG
Triadzz – Rustie
System – Hudson Mohawke
Apocalypse Dreams – Tame Impala
Brazil – Diversa
Real (feat. Anna Wise) – Kendrick Lamar
It’s Love – Treasure Fingers
JAZZ JACKRABBIT – LDFD
I Wish I Owned a Magic Carpet – Arctic
Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell
The Dofflin (Ta-ku Remix) – Cosmo’s Midnight
Positif (Masayoshi Iimori Bootleg) – Mr. Oizo
You & Me (feat. Eliza Doolittle) [Flume Remix] – Disclosure
Shows – KRNE x Herzeloyde
F*ck U Expect (feat. Jace) – Mike Will Made-It
Truly (feat. Sarah Bonito) (Stink Floyd Remix) – Spazzkid
Blastoise – LEWIS x STEIN x KRNE
I Think About U – Canblaster
Apollo (feat. Newman) – Real Crosby
D.I.A.T.Y – 123Mrk
You Don’t Know What Love Is – 2000F & J Kamata
Prison Riot – Flosstradamus, GTA & Lil Jon
Veridis Quo – Daft Punk
Ostia – ZU
Bent Up – DJ Paypal x Ticklish
1+1=2 – Any Mous
Get Money (Performed By Junior M.A.F.I.A.) -The Notorious B.I.G.
Wind It Up (Freak Mix) – Mark Pritchard & Om’Mas Keith
Green Light (feat. Anderson Paak) – Jonwayne
Fall In Love (Instrumental Mix) – Slum Village
Accelerator – LTGL
Baba Yaga (Breathing Effect Cover) – Daedelus
You Go to My Head – Billie Holiday
