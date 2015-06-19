Daedelus’s Latest Mix is a Wild Toast to Oceania

Brainfeeder/Ninja Tunes aural wizard Daedelus is no stranger to Australian shores, and as it turns out, no dunce when it comes to Antipodean musical output. To commemorate his latest sojourn Down Under this month, the LA sample-smith has constructed a solid 34 minute “Adventuresome 4 Oceania” mix exclusive to THUMP.

He says the mix was “Made in homage of everything that has been pushing speakers of late, no style spared (including non-electronic) with a special emphasis on artists I respect from Oceania including Tame Impala, Galapagoose, Flume, Ta-ku, and more. I was trying to showcase Aussie artists in a very mad mix: far-ranging, just like the Oz scene.”



Check out the full tracklist below:

Do It To Ya (feat. TeeFLii) – YG

Triadzz – Rustie

System – Hudson Mohawke

Apocalypse Dreams – Tame Impala

Brazil – Diversa

Real (feat. Anna Wise) – Kendrick Lamar

It’s Love – Treasure Fingers

JAZZ JACKRABBIT – LDFD

I Wish I Owned a Magic Carpet – Arctic

Ain’t No Mountain High Enough – Marvin Gaye & Tammi Terrell

The Dofflin (Ta-ku Remix) – Cosmo’s Midnight

Positif (Masayoshi Iimori Bootleg) – Mr. Oizo

You & Me (feat. Eliza Doolittle) [Flume Remix] – Disclosure

Shows – KRNE x Herzeloyde

F*ck U Expect (feat. Jace) – Mike Will Made-It

Truly (feat. Sarah Bonito) (Stink Floyd Remix) – Spazzkid

Blastoise – LEWIS x STEIN x KRNE

I Think About U – Canblaster

Apollo (feat. Newman) – Real Crosby

D.I.A.T.Y – 123Mrk

You Don’t Know What Love Is – 2000F & J Kamata

Prison Riot – Flosstradamus, GTA & Lil Jon

Veridis Quo – Daft Punk

Ostia – ZU

Bent Up – DJ Paypal x Ticklish

1+1=2 – Any Mous

Get Money (Performed By Junior M.A.F.I.A.) -The Notorious B.I.G.

Wind It Up (Freak Mix) – Mark Pritchard & Om’Mas Keith

Green Light (feat. Anderson Paak) – Jonwayne

Fall In Love (Instrumental Mix) – Slum Village

Accelerator – LTGL

Baba Yaga (Breathing Effect Cover) – Daedelus

You Go to My Head – Billie Holiday

