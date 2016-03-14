You Can Now Buy a Pair of Gold Daft Punk Helmet Rings for $645

Considering that French duo Daft Punk have historically been as thoughtful about their image (robot suits, ornate live show, album art, etc.) as they are about their music, it’s not surprising that they don’t take merch lightly. Following up the Random Access Memories-era series of vintage poster-style advertisements, today they announced a new round of items for sale, and it finds them being similarly playful.

Half of the collection is geared a little more toward the DP fanatic than the casual fan, including a skateboard ($140) and robot rings (pictured above, ranging from $60-$645 in steel, sterling, or gold). Also featured are six different colorways of a New Era fitted cap and a logo-embroidered polo shirt. Peruse images over at the official @daftpunkstore Instagram and, if the spirit moves you, make your purchases here.

