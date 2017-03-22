Some Diehard Fan Made a Supercut of Songs Sampled by Daft Punk

This post ran originally on THUMP Canada.



From America’s top corn-growing states to Canadian R&B star the Weeknd, to Jude Law’s titular character in the HBO drama series The Young Pope, everybody loves Daft Punk. But have you ever wondered what songs the French electronic duo have sampled throughout the years for their biggest hits?

In an eight-and-a-half minute video titled “The Sampling of Daft Punk,” fan site Daftworld compiled the disco, funk, and soft rock songs borrowed by the pair, including Barry Manilow’s “Who’s Been Sleeping in My Bed?” (“Superheroes”), Eddie Johns’ “More Spell On You” (“One More Time”), Electric Light Orchestra’s “Evil Woman” (“Face to Face”), Sister Sledge’s “Il Macquillage Lady” (“Aerodynamic”), and more.

While some of these samples might already be familiar to diehard fans, and it completely ignores Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter’s recent work, it’s a helpful resource for those looking to spice up their next DJ tribute night or chores playlist.

