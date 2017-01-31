Daft Punk to Perform with the Weeknd at the Grammys

Revered dance music duo Daft Punk will perform with Toronto’s The Weeknd at this year’s Grammy Awards. The robots haven’t played live at all since their performance with Pharrell, Nile Rodgers, and Stevie Wonder at the 2014 edition of the ceremony—although there has been no short supply of touring rumors since then.

The pair, consisting of Guy-Manuel de Homem-Christo and Thomas Bangalter, produced two singles from The Weeknd’s 2016 LP Starboy. The song “Starboy” turned out to be their first number-one single ever—and in our opinion, some of their best work to date—while “I Feel It Coming” is enchantingly average, but equally addictive.

The last time Homem-Christo and Bangalter took the Grammys stage, Donald Trump’s press secretary Sean Spicer took to Twitter to confusingly say he was a fan of “Daft Funk,” but not their costumes.

Skrillex, Flume, and The Chainsmokers are among the electronic artists nominated for awards at this year’s ceremony.

The 58th annual Grammy Awards will broadcast live from the Staples Center in Los Angeles on February 12.

