Daily Horoscope: April 1, 2022

The new moon in Aries takes place at 2:24 AM, inspiring a free-spirited yet decisive approach to things! We may be feeling spontaneous and ready for new experiences. The moon makes a helpful connection with courageous Mars in Aquarius at 6:07 PM, and with the planet of responsibility, Saturn, in Aquarius at 10:04 PM, encouraging us to be mindful about our actions. Being fearless doesn’t mean not being cautious.

All times ET.

Aries

A fresh start may be blooming for you with the new moon in your sign today, Aries! The moon also makes a harmonious connection with your ruling planet Mars in Aquarius, which can find you making exciting social connections!

Taurus

Today’s new moon in Aries may find you catching up on rest! It’s a lovely time to reconnect with your inner voice, meditate, journal, or go on a retreat.

Gemini

A new social circle may be forming around you during today’s new moon in Aries! It’s also a lovely time to reflect on your wishes for the future, and connect with people who share your dreams.

Cancer

Today’s new moon in Aries activates the sector of your chart that rules recognition and reward! You may be reflecting on your achievements or setting a new goal. A new period may be beginning in your career.

Leo

Today’s new moon in Aries can find you embarking on a new journey, traveling, starting a new course of study, or even publishing something! New opportunities may be on the way.

Virgo

Today’s new moon in Aries may find you settling a debt or otherwise resolving a lingering issue. You and a partner might be considering a new approach to sharing resources.

Libra

A new cycle may be beginning in your relationships today with the new moon in Aries! You may be getting to know someone new, or a spark might be reigniting with an established partner.

Scorpio

You may be trying out a new routine or changing up your schedule during today’s new moon in Aries. A new gig or assignment might come your way!

Sagittarius

Today’s new moon in fellow fire sign Aries may find you setting work aside to have fun and enjoy yourself. You’re in the mood to be spontaneous…and feel good! Romance and creativity flow.

Capricorn

Today’s new moon in Aries may find you reimagining your home life: You may be reorganizing or contemplating a move, and it’s a lovely time to energetically cleanse your space. Conversations about security may arise as the moon mingles with your ruling planet Saturn, currently in Aquarius.

Aquarius

A new conversation may be brewing with today’s new moon in Aries. Take time away from your phone and e-mail, and reconnect with your inner voice, meditate, or take a walk to clear your mind.

Pisces

Today’s new moon in Aries may find you asking for a raise, increasing your rate, rethinking your budget, or reflecting on themes like wealth, security, comfort, and abundance.