Daily Horoscope: April 14, 2022

The moon in Virgo opposes Neptune in Pisces at 6:11 AM, which may find you sitting with confusing emotions, and things might feel exaggerated as the moon opposes Jupiter in Pisces at 6:49 AM. Make time to connect with trusted friends, share your feelings and fears, and focus on supporting yourself emotionally. You can tap into your inner power as the moon connects with Pluto in Capricorn at 2:11 PM. The moon enters the sign of peace and harmony, Libra, at 4:46 PM, and warrior Mars enters creative water sign Pisces at 11:06 PM, inspiring courage and compassion.

All times ET.

Aries

The moon enters your opposite sign Libra today, lighting up the relationship sector of your chart and inspiring connection, and your ruling planet Mars enters dreamy Pisces, bringing a transformative atmosphere that encourages you to release the past.

Taurus

The moon enters Libra, encouraging you to get reorganized! Action planet Mars enters Pisces, which can energize you to fight for a cause you feel passionately about.

Gemini

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, lighting up the romance and creativity sector of your chart! Action planet Mars also enters Pisces, energizing the sector of your chart that rules your career and life in public.

Cancer

The moon enters Libra, lighting up the home and family sector of your chart. As action planet Mars enters Pisces, you may find yourself eager to travel or energized to tackle educational goals.

Leo

The moon enters intellectual air sign Libra today, lighting up the communication sector of your chart. Action planet Mars enters Pisces, which may find you eager to settle a debt, take care of bills, or set boundaries in your relationships. It’s a powerful time for release.

Virgo

Your focus may turn to finances today as the moon enters Libra. Action planet Mars enters your opposite sign Pisces, revving up the relationship sector of your chart, encouraging you and your partners to tackle issues head-on!

Libra

The moon enters your sign today, Libra, encouraging you to focus on nourishing yourself physically and emotionally. Warrior planet Mars enters Pisces, which can inspire you to tackle your to-do list! A productive and creative energy flows.

Scorpio

Take time to rest today as the moon enters Libra. Your ruling planet Mars enters fellow water sign Pisces, igniting the passion and romance sector of your chart! Creativity flows.

Sagittarius

Your focus may turn to your social life today as the moon enters Libra. Mars enters Pisces, which can find you addressing issues in your home or family life.

Capricorn

Your focus may turn to your career today as the moon enters Libra. Action planet Mars enters Pisces, kicking up communication. It’s a powerful time to speak your mind or do some research.

Aquarius

The moon enters fellow air sign Libra today, inspiring you to plan your next adventure, and warrior planet Mars enters Pisces, too, revving up the financial sector of your chart.

Pisces

The moon enters Libra, which can find you focused on money and squaring away bills. You may be in an especially action-oriented mood as warrior planet Mars enters your sign!